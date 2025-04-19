Dodgers Placing Key Reliever on Injured List in Shocking News
The Los Angeles Dodgers are placing Blake Treinen on the injured list due to forearm tightness, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.
After Treinen was seen warming up in the bullpen last night, despite not pitching since April 13, this move comes as a surprise to fans.
In fact, the warm up last night is when Treinen felt his forearm flare up, but manager Dave Roberts said that the discomfort is something the right-hander has been feeling for a few days.
The pitcher is going to go in for an MRI, but Roberts isn't concerned at the moment. The team will know more after his initial scans.
As for a replacement, it appears that the team is going to expedite the return of fellow reliever Evan Phillips. After initial reports that he would rejoin the team in Chicago during the team's next series against the Cubs, Phillips is currently with the team in Arlington.
So far this season, Treinen has had an ERA of 3.38 through eight games. He threw 10 strikeouts to just three walks, allowing three runs and eight hits on the way to two saves on the year.
Last season, Treinen was a force in the bullpen throwing a 1.93 ERA over 50 games. In the World Series alone, he threw seven strikeouts in 4.1 innings allowing just two runs and picking up two wins in the process.
While Treinen stepped up in the World Series, Phillips was held out of the Fall Classic due to injury. In what turned out to be a tear in his rotator cuff during the NLCS, Phillips hasn't touched the mound since Game 6 of the NLCS.
Phillips will imminently make his 2025 debut and do his best to fill the Treinen-sized hole in the bullpen, but fans will be counting down the days until both arms are healthy once again.
