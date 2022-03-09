Skip to main content
Dodgers: Player Announces LA Signing in Comical Fashion
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: Player Announces LA Signing in Comical Fashion

The Dodgers latest minor league player signing had some fun with alerting the masses about his signing.

The Dodgers latest minor league player signing had some fun with alerting the masses about his signing.

This past weekend, the Los Angeles Dodgers broke tradition and signed a journeyman position player, instead of a pitcher, to a minor league contract. According to his Twitter profile, Ty Kelly is now a member of the Dodgers organization.

Kelly who grew up in "NorCal", poked some fun about working for his new employer. 

Even if you're not a Twitter fan, you can piece together Kelly's baseball fan allegiance from his Baseball Reference page. He played his high school ball at Stockton and then attended UC-Davis. He grew up in the Giants territory. In fact, Kelly stated that he attended a camp where he received some informal swing instruction from former Giant Barry Bonds.

The 33-year-old Giants fan was first drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 13th round of the 2009 draft. He's played 118 games in MLB and has spent the vast majority of his professional baseball career in the minors. 

Kelly has played at various levels for the Orioles, Mariners, Cardinals, Blue Jays, Mets, Phillies, and Angels. 

The second baseman, third baseman, and outfielder, most recently played for the Long Island Ducks of the Independent League after being released by the Mariners in July.

In his 188 plate appearances in the majors, Kelly owns a .611 OPS, an OPS+ of 64, and a .203 batting average.

The Dodgers major league roster has plenty of depth and they already have a few promising outfield prospects, but who knows, maybe they catch lightning in a bottle with Kelly.

They'll at least get a few laughs out of it. 

