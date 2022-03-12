Skip to main content
Dodgers Players Reactions to New CBA Deal
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers Players Reactions to New CBA Deal

The Dodgers players are elated to get back to playing baseball.

The Dodgers players are elated to get back to playing baseball.

MLB owners and players officially agreed to a new CBA on Thursday. Meaning, it's time to stop talking about pre-arbitration bonus pool money for a bit and start talking about free agency, trades, and World Series favorites.

The Dodgers players are clearly excited to get back to playing baseball.

Lefty reliever Caleb Ferguson needed no words.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Justin Bruihl, another lefty reliever brought a hard-hat-lunchpail-attitude. 

Dustin May celebrated with a new profile picture. Some MLB players had removed their profile photos as a way to protest the MLB lockout. 

Alex Vesia took May's lead and updated his photo as well.

Walker Buehler apologized for his previous tweets ripping MLB owners...at least it seems that way on paper.

Outfielder AJ Pollock really focused on the fundamentals of baseball in his Instagram post.

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_14116288
News

Dodgers: Superstars Push Back on International Draft Concept

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_15771428
News

Dodgers: LA Pitching Prospect Hyun-il Choi Focused on One Thing for 2022

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_14527204
News

Dodgers Logo Gets Snubbed in Rankings

By Staff Writer9 hours ago
USATSI_16850226
News

Dodgers: How Clayton Kershaw Stayed Busy During Lockout

By Staff WriterMar 10, 2022
USATSI_14483035_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: MLBPA Accepts League Proposal to End Lockout

By Staff WriterMar 10, 2022
USATSI_13409073
News

Dodgers News: Onetime Top Prospect Vying for Bullpen Role in LA

By Staff WriterMar 10, 2022
USATSI_14531982
News

Dodgers News: Ryan Pepiot Making a Big Change This Spring

By Staff WriterMar 10, 2022
USATSI_10825999
News

Dodgers: Darkhorse Team Made Offer to Freddie Freeman

By Staff WriterMar 9, 2022