Dodgers Players Reactions to New CBA Deal

MLB owners and players officially agreed to a new CBA on Thursday. Meaning, it's time to stop talking about pre-arbitration bonus pool money for a bit and start talking about free agency, trades, and World Series favorites.

The Dodgers players are clearly excited to get back to playing baseball.

Lefty reliever Caleb Ferguson needed no words.

Justin Bruihl, another lefty reliever brought a hard-hat-lunchpail-attitude.

Dustin May celebrated with a new profile picture. Some MLB players had removed their profile photos as a way to protest the MLB lockout.

Alex Vesia took May's lead and updated his photo as well.

Walker Buehler apologized for his previous tweets ripping MLB owners...at least it seems that way on paper.

Outfielder AJ Pollock really focused on the fundamentals of baseball in his Instagram post.