Dodgers Playoffs: How to Watch NLDS vs Padres, Streaming Options, Game Time and More

The Dodgers and Padres are facing off in the National League division series for the second time in three years in a western division show down.

LA ace and All-Star snub, Julio Urias, gets the ball for the boys in blue for his first game 1 start ever. He matches up against San Diego right-hander Mike Clevinger.

Here's everything you need to know about watching the game.

Schedule and First Pitch

Game 1: Tuesday, October 11th at 6:37 PM PT in Los Angeles.

Game 2: Wednesday, October 12th at 5:37 PM PT in Los Angeles.

Game 3: Friday, October 14th, time TBD in San Diego.

Game 4*: Saturday, October 15th, time TBD in San Diego.

Game 5*: Sunday, October 16th, time TBD in Los Angeles.

*= if necessary.

How to Watch

FOX Sports holds the rights to the broadcast of the National League Division Series with its dedicated FS1 network carrying this series.

Fans can download the Fox Sports App on most streaming and mobile devices. You will need to log in to a participating cable or pay TV provider.

Additionally, games can be streamed on MLB.tv with authentication to a participating cable or pay TV provider.

Start times for the rest of the series will be announced at a later date.