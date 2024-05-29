Dodgers Plummet in Latest National MLB Power Rankings
What happened to the Los Angeles Dodgers? A team that committed more than $1.2 billion to free agents in a single offseason recently lost five straight games, their longest losing streak in five years.
The Dodgers' last five-game losing streak was April 8-13, 2019.
Newsweek published its weekly Major League Baseball Power Rankings on Wednesday and dropped the Dodgers four spots, to No. 6:
“The Dodgers lost five straight games, which was their longest losing streak since 2019. They finally got back on track against the New York Mets on Tuesday, sweeping a doubleheader, but there are more questions than answers right now for a struggling team after a billion-dollar offseason.”- via Newsweek.com
The Dodgers scored just 11 runs total during the five-game losing streak. Since starting May on a seven-game winning streak, the Dodgers have dropped nine of 16.
First baseman Freddie Freeman told reporters that he wasn’t worried about the cold streak, which included an 0-for-22 drought with runners in scoring position.
“It's May. It's baseball. We play 100 [more] games,” said Freeman. “Two weeks ago, we were winning every game. So you go through these stretches throughout the course of the year and maybe we'll start [Monday in New York].”
Freeman’s prediction about New York came true and the Dodgers snapped their losing streak with a doubleheader sweep via scores of 5-2 in 10 innings and 3-0.