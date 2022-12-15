Dodgers Post Tear Jerking Goodbye to Cody Bellinger

Sometimes relationship changes don't hit you until the become Social Media Official. We've known for eight days that former Los Angeles center-fielder Cody Bellinger was signing with the Cubs, but on Wednesday, both Bellinger and the Dodgers posted their farewells on social media.

L.A. actually had two Belli posts. The first was an image with a summary of his accomplishments.

"From Rookie of the Year to MVP to World Series Champion and everything in between." That part is so true. The in between was wonderful; it's the two years after the things they listed that are so sad. But those memories from when he was one of the best players in baseball sure are fun to think about.

Speaking of those great memories, L.A.'s second post was a video:

If you love the Dodgers, it's hard not to get a little emotional watching that video. For three or four years, we had one of the best, most athletic, most dynamic players in baseball, and he played for our team. From walkoff homers to huge postseason hits, Belli gave us reason after reason to love him.

Now he's on the Cubs, and only time will tell whether he'll ever be that player again. On Friday, April 14, Bellinger will play his first career road game at Dodger Stadium, and we're not quite ready for the emotions.