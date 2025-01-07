Dodgers' Potential $100M Free Agent Could Wind Up With NL West Rival
Where will Jack Flaherty sign?
That seems to be a popular question among Los Angeles Dodgers fans who are curious to find out which team their hometown hero will play for in 2025.
According to a recent report from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Flaherty could end up with National League West rival.
"A number of other teams also remain in the mix for Flaherty including the Giants, Blue Jays, Tigers and Cubs," Feinsand wrote.
With Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Blake Snell signing with new teams, Jack Flaherty stands out as the top pitcher still available in free agency. Unlike Nick Pivetta, another free-agent option, the 29-year-old Flaherty wasn’t extended a qualifying offer, meaning teams can sign him without forfeiting draft picks.
"The Orioles seem like a logical candidate to sign Flaherty as Baltimore lost its ace to free agency when Burnes agreed to a six-year, $210 million deal with Arizona," Feinsand added. "Flaherty pitched for the O’s in 2023 after being acquired at the Trade Deadline, and while he went 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA in nine outings, his rebound in 2024 has him in line to sign a lucrative multi-year deal."
With limited options in free agency, the Orioles might explore the trade market to address the need for an ace, with names like San Diego’s Dylan Cease and Seattle’s Luis Castillo as potential targets. However, bringing Flaherty back could be a logical solution to fill the rotation’s top spot.
San Francisco is also where Just Baseball’s Ryan Finklestein predicts Flaherty will sign.
"It has been reported that the Giants were one of the finalists to land Burnes, but missed out when he signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks," Finkelstein wrote. "After reportedly offering over $210 million to sign Burnes, the Giants could potentially take half of that money and use it towards signing Flaherty instead."
For Flaherty, however, there’s some logic in holding off on a decision for now, as Japanese star right-hander Roki Sasaki remains a key factor in the market. Sasaki, who is drawing interest from numerous teams, has reportedly met with at least two clubs also pursuing Flaherty – the Giants and Cubs.
With Sasaki's decision deadline set for Jan. 23, it’s easy to see Flaherty holding out until then. He may be waiting to see if a team that misses out on Sasaki increases its offer or emerges as a new contender for his services.