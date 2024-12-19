Dodgers' Potential $74 Million Target Blocks Trade to LA's Hated Rival
All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado declined a trade to the Houston Astros on Wednesday, per multiple reports. His decision to do so comes from a preference to make a final decision later in the offseason, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.
Whether the Astros continue to pursue Arenado is uncertain; however, it's been reported that Arenado's decision to waive his no-trade clause is not final. The teams on Arenado's reported wish list include the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Angels, and the San Diego Padres, among others.
Arenado, 34, would also approve trades to the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox, according to reports. However, many baseball fans speculate that Arenado hopes to join the Dodgers by the end of the offseason.
The 10-time Gold Glove winner sent fans into a frenzy after he posted a series of photos on Instagram along with Kendrick Lamar's song "dodger blue." Fans immediately took Arenado's song choice as a subtle way of letting his followers know where he hoped to land.
Arenado was born in Newport Beach and was raised in Orange County. It's likely the Southern California native is hoping to play in his hometown for the next couple of seasons. There have been reports that the Dodgers are interested in Arenado, but it's unclear how he would fit.
Although Arenado would be another star on the roster, the Dodgers already have a starting third baseman in Max Muncy.
Nevertheless, Muncy addressed the trade rumors in a recent appearance on Foul Territory.
“As long as I get to stay around, I don’t care who they bring in,” Muncy said. “I think Andrew (Friedman) and Brandon (Gomes) know my stance on that extremely well. I’ve never been one that said ‘No, I’m not going to play this position, I’m not going to play that position. I’m not going to bat in this spot in the order.’ I don’t care. As long as you put me out there, I’ll play wherever they want to put me. As long as it means I’m out there on that field wearing Dodger blue, playing in that stadium. You’re talking about arguably the best defensive third baseman if you look at his numbers. I can see why it would be appealing. To me, it doesn’t matter. I just want to be there and help the team win.”
