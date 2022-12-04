Dodgers: Potential Targets for LA Rumored to Be Returning with the Brewers

In the possibility that Trea Turner leaves the Dodgers, the team now is left to replace the shortstop. In searching for alternatives, the Dodgers have been on the hunt for a cheaper option including Brewer’s shortstops Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames.

Those plans came to a quick halt after the Brewers announced they don’t plan on moving Burnes or Adames this off-season. This leaves the Dodgers to turn to yet another option. Plus, they will have to pay the price of some of the highest-ranked free agents in order to fill the shortstop position.

If the Dodgers run with their current players, they can look to Gavin Lux at shortstop this season. Worst case scenario, the team can go with this option, but taking away Turner’s All-Star level of production with that will come adjustments.

With nothing solidified, the Dodgers remain in steady pursuit of a top pitcher but just might have to make the best efforts to bring Turner back.

If all fails, Lux can offer a presence within the shortstop position in the meantime, and the team instead can hope to make a trade during the season.