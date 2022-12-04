Skip to main content

Dodgers: Potential Targets for LA Rumored to Be Returning with the Brewers

The Dodgers search for shortstop position alternatives.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In the possibility that Trea Turner leaves the Dodgers, the team now is left to replace the shortstop. In searching for alternatives, the Dodgers have been on the hunt for a cheaper option including Brewer’s shortstops Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames.

Those plans came to a quick halt after the Brewers announced they don’t plan on moving Burnes or Adames this off-season. This leaves the Dodgers to turn to yet another option. Plus, they will have to pay the price of some of the highest-ranked free agents in order to fill the shortstop position. 

If the Dodgers run with their current players, they can look to Gavin Lux at shortstop this season. Worst case scenario, the team can go with this option, but taking away Turner’s All-Star level of production with that will come adjustments.

With nothing solidified, the Dodgers remain in steady pursuit of a top pitcher but just might have to make the best efforts to bring Turner back. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If all fails, Lux can offer a presence within the shortstop position in the meantime, and the team instead can hope to make a trade during the season.

Willy AdamesCorbin BurnesMilwaukee BrewersLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18645925_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA's Favorite Play-By-Play Announcer Named Finalist for Broadcaster Award

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_14109737_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA's Name Enters The Conversation For Experienced Slugger

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_16882076_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Is Optimistic Despite Depleted Pitching Staff

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19202868_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former Target Signs 5-Year Deal With the Rangers

By Chloe Clark
USATSI_17901599_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Pitching Prospects Have Tommy John Surgery

By Chloe Clark
USATSI_18954185_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Insider Names Two Former LA Hurlers as Options for Mets After Losing deGrom

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19243350_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Padres Meet With Star Shortstop as Winter Meetings Loom

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_10969896_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Dave Roberts Has Put Some Thought into a World With Aaron Judge and Mookie Betts

By Ryan Menzie