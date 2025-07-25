Dodgers Predicted to Cut Ties With Veteran Starting Pitcher in Trade Deadline Shocker
If Dustin May's career with the Los Angeles Dodgers is over, at least he went out in grand fashion.
The mercurial right-handed hurler threw 4.2 innings of shutout ball in Monday's win over the Minnesota Twins. He followed Shohei Ohtani into the game as the bulk pitcher accruing the lion's share of the innings in this particular game. Upon being lifted, the crowd gave May a very nice ovation.
Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic believes that May could be on his way out. He's proven to stay healthy this year, and shown glimpses of being dominant. Having said that, with Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani back — not to mention Roki Sasaki and Blake Snell expected next month — May might not get regular starts moving forward.
"The Dodgers want to be bringing in arms to address their issues, not ship them out. But as their rotation gets healthier, some names are going to get squeezed out — including, potentially, May, who has not missed a turn through the Dodgers rotation and has remained healthy," Ardaya writes. "The stuff remains tantalizing, but the production (4.73 ERA) hasn’t matched up. Perhaps the Dodgers try to cash in on the pending free agent while they address their bullpen need."
May's impending free agency effectively makes him expendable. It's unlikely he will be re-signed given the depth and money committed to other pitchers on the roster moving forward. While there's some thought he could be an elite relief pitcher, it likely won't be in Dodger Blue.
For as gifted as May is in terms of his raw stuff, it hasn't fully resulted to success on the field. Several injuries and general inconsistency has led May to the point where he's a very talented yet unreliable pitcher. A change of scenery ultimately could be the best thing for his career.
Some insiders have speculated that Monday's outing could've been the last time we see May in a Dodgers' uniform. Given the trade deadline rumors centered around him, it wouldn't be all that shocking to see him playing for another team this season.
