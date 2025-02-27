Dodgers Predicted to Demote $12.5 Million Addition to Minor Leagues to Start Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers have several decisions to make before the team travels to Japan for the season opener against the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome.
Thanks to an offseason abundant in free agent signings, the Dodgers have an influx of talent at spring camp. From the farm system to recently acquired stars, there is no shortage of good ball players at Camelback Ranch.
Because of the abundance of capable players within the Dodgers organization, there is inevitably a competition for the final roster spots. Put simply, the Dodgers don't have enough room to keep all the talent on the Opening Day roster.
Therefore, some players will have to compete in the minors to start the season. Even free agent signess aren't safe from roster cuts.
Dodgers Nation's Noah Camras recently predicted infielder Hyeseong Kim will start the season in the minors.
"While this prediction is not as bold as it would have been just a week ago, Kim not making the Opening Day roster would still be considered a surprise considering his three-year, $12.5 million deal," Camras wrote. "Nonetheless, the Dodgers know he needs to catch up to major league pitching, and in this prediction, they'll do it with him in the minor leagues. Kim is just 1-for-12 thus far in spring with five strikeouts and one infield single."
Manager Dave Roberts recently commented on the infielder's chances of making the Opening Day roster. Kim won four Gold Glove awards in the KBO, but there is some concern surrounding his adjustment to major league pitching.
“Defensively, I think it’ll be very seamless,” Roberts said of the transition. “Offensively, there’s certainly more velocity. Controlling, getting his path right. Being able to handle balls that move late, handle velocity, and use the whole field. He’s going to put the ball in play. He can run. I just think he needs repetition."
“I would say, if there’s one part of it, the question mark, I would say it is the bat,” Roberts added. “The competition is different over there than here. … Obviously he’s going through some swing changes that he believes will help him also make this transition easier and sustainable.
“He bet on himself to come here and to compete, and so right now he’s in a competition to earn a job with us. I would say that that’s still all in play, and we don’t need to make a decision right now, obviously, but I would say that if there’s one thing that … still is in question is the bat. And I think that’s a fair thought on our part.”
