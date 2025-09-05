Dodgers Predicted to Earn NL's Second Bye Over Phillies, Padres
The race for the second seed in the National League is heating up.
Prior to the Dodgers game Thursday versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles is currently two games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the chance to get a first round bye. Otherwise, the team would have to play in the dreaded Wild Card round.
ESPN recently predicted how the final month of the season will play out prior to the playoffs starting. When polling 16 writers, nine of them picked the Dodgers to finish second in the National League behind the first place Milwaukee Brewers. Five went with the Phillies, and two went with the San Diego Padres.
ESPN insider Alden Gonzalez went into further detail and broke down how a healthy version of this ballclub can be a real problem for others in the National League to face. However, the caveat as always with the Boys in Blue is being able to stay on the field and out of the trainer's room.
"Despite dealing with star players slumping and a mountain of injuries this season, the Dodgers are still the slight favorites for the No. 2 seed in a stacked NL," Gonzalez writes. "Explain why. Because those are the very reasons why the Dodgers firmly believe their best baseball is still ahead of them. Their bullpen will soon be as close to whole as it has been all season. The same can be said about the lineup. The rotation already is, and the four-man group they'll put together in October will be scary if the starters remain healthy.
"That's a big 'if,' considering the pitching ailments that have plagued them the last couple years. But at the end of the day, the Dodgers possess the most depth and talent in the sport. They feel as if they're on the verge of truly showcasing it."
Interestingly enough, the Dodgers and Phillies will square off in a three-game series starting Sep. 15 in Los Angeles. This could provide the Dodgers with a real opportunity to stake their claim in garnering the No. 2 spot.
As has been shown in recent years, playing in the Wild Card round is no picnic. There's truly no margin for error whether it be a bad pitching outing or even a series of miscues at the plate or fielding the baseball. The best team in a short series is not a guarantee to win, and the physical toll it places on one's pitching staff has a real impact on the following round should the team make it to that point.
As it pertains to the Dodgers, lining up their pitching is paramount for the team's success. Avoiding a short series versus one of the New York Mets, San Diego Padres, or Chicago Cubs also would be preferable.
