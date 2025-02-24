Dodgers Predicted to Have 4 All-Stars in 2025, With a Few Major Omissions
It should be no surprise to fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers that they have a roster brimmed with All-Stars, but according to ESPN's Way-Too-Early MLB All-Star roster predictions, a few notable names aren't making the list.
Although the All-Star game is a celebration of the league's best, some of the game's greatest talents have landed in Los Angeles and should make the case to be a lock for this list.
The first four Dodgers that make ESPN's list seem likely, but the ones that are left off of it may be more surprising.
Will Smith gets the nod as the backup catcher while Mookie Betts is selected as the second-string shortstop. A start at this position would be the first time in All-Star Game history that a player earns the honor in the outfield as well as shortstop if Betts gets the nod.
The DH for this hypothetical All-Star squad is non other than Shohei Ohtani. Coming off an MVP season and becoming the first-ever 50 home run 50 stolen bases player in history, it is likely he will earn another All-Star honor.
The last Dodger on this list is Tanner Scott as a reliever for the National League All-Stars.
The reasoning that David Schoenfield provided for not including any of L.A.'s starting pitchers on his list is that the six-man rotation and innings restrictions will hamper the All-Star chances.
A few names that may be surprising to be left out — aside from the electric rotation L.A. is ready to roll out — are Freddie Freeman, Teoscar Hernández, and Tommy Edman.
The World Series MVP was a reserve in 2024 and Hernández was selected as a replacement last season. Edman, who has yet to make an All-Star game this season, was a key member of last season's World Series push and his heroics earned him the NLCS MVP honor.
Although not every single player in Los Angeles is at liberty to make a league-wide list, four Dodgers seems low given all the excitement and fanfare of the offseason. Only time will tell if Schoenfield's predictions are accurate.
