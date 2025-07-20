Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Predicted to Have to Trade for Reliever at Deadline

Gabe Smallson

Dec 14, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman (left) and manager Dave Roberts at press conference at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman (left) and manager Dave Roberts at press conference at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers are predicted to be active ahead of the looming trade deadline.

LA has had a difficult past when it comes to acquiring pitchers at the deadline in exchange for prospects or other young talent, but with the current state of the injury-riddled pitching roster, the Dodgers may have to take the risk for more healthy arms.

The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya recently touched on the likelihood of a deal coming about for a pitcher as the final stretch of the regular season is underway, but he specifically linked LA to fortifying their bullpen before July 31.

"They likely will have to trade for at least [a reliever] by the end of this month anyway," Ardaya writes. "So it goes."

"But adding a rotation piece," continued Ardaya, "barring an impact one becoming available at the right price, doesn’t seem to be as likely a move. So that means crafting an October rotation will include choosing from internal options."

The internal options in question are slowly but surely becoming more available. With two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell and phenom Roki Sasaki looking to make a return before October, the rotation may get its much-needed boost simply from timely recoveries by staple starters.

The hits to the bullpen include Evan Phillips, who underwent Tommy John surgery last month and will be out until 2026, Michael Kopech undergoing surgery to repair a damaged meniscus, and Blake Treinen, who has been out since April with a forearm sprain, just to name a few.

Kopech and Treinen are expected to be back this season, and Brusdar Graterol is expected to make his season debut ahead of the postseason as well, but the bullpen is far from where it needs to be come October.

An ideal trade partner would give the Dodgers a feared reliever while also allowing LA to keep its' top prospects. With a renowned farm system, teams know the Dodgers are buying at the deadline and will likely drive up the price, but if the right deal can present itself and hold the buyer's remorse to a minimum, the Dodgers will gladly welcome the new addition with open arms.

