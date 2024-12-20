Dodgers Predicted to Lose $115 Million Free Agent to AL Contender
After making so much noise in the postseason, the Detroit Tigers have been relatively quiet this offseason. Perhaps signing Los Angeles Dodgers free agent pitcher Jack Flaherty will turn the volume up?
Flaherty was acquired at the trade deadline from the Tigers has reportedly been connected with Detroit this winter.
David Schoenfield of ESPN has forecasted a reunion between Flaherty and the Tigers, predicting the right-handed pitcher will sign a free agent contract with Detroit for the second consecutive offseason.
The contract prediction for Flaherty is five years and $115 million.
“Flaherty and (Sean) Manaea fall into a second tier behind Fried and Burnes, but their market is currently in flux because of some of the starting pitchers mentioned in trade rumors, most notably the Mariners’ Luis Castillo (who still has three years left on his contract) and the Padres’ Dylan Cease (in his walk year), and maybe even the Astros’ Framber Valdez," Schoenfield wrote.
“The Castillo-to-Boston rumors make a lot of sense, although that could be tied to the Red Sox signing Bregman to free up Casas as part of the trade. Anyway, the lower price point for Flaherty and Manaea opens up more teams as possibilities."
The Tigers had a front-row seat to Flaherty's impressive performance, as he was outstanding for them before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline, where he played a key role in their World Series run.
Because of Detroit's success last season, it makes sense to bring back Flaherty. Before the trade, he was 7-5 with a 2.95 ERA and 0.956 WHIP in 18 starts. He was easily the Tigers’ second best starter behind AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.
"The Tigers did sign Alex Cobb, but the rotation is still pretty thin behind Tarik Skubal and Reese Olson, especially given Cobb's injury history," Schoenfield said.
While the Tigers did add Alex Cobb to their rotation, he doesn't bring the same level of upside. Though young pitchers like Jackson Jobe, Casey Mize, or Reese Olsen could emerge, Detroit wants to continue its winning ways which requires a more reliable option. Flaherty could be that guy.
