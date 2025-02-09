Dodgers Predicted to Lose Fan Favorite Champion to AL Powerhouse
The Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to sign everyone at the top of their wishlist this offseason except for one.
With spring training just days away, fan favorite Kiké Hernández is still a free agent and in a surprising twist, one baseball insider believes the utility man is going to sign with the Cleveland Guardians.
“Defensively, center field is the Guardians’ most glaring need. In terms of experience, they’re thinnest at second base, The Athletic’s Chad Jennings wrote. "And their everyday lineup includes only one strictly right-handed hitter. Well, Hernández would address all of that. He would be their best defensive option in center, their most experienced option at second, and another right-handed bat on a roster loaded with lefties and switch hitters.
“Maybe Lane Thomas would still play center field against righties, but Hernández could play there against lefties and in the late innings. Maybe Juan Brito is ready to play second, but Hernández would free him to also help out at other positions.”
Dodger fans have had their voices heard when it comes to the Los Angeles front office bringing Hernández back and general manager Brandon Gomes addressed the veteran's future with the team while at DodgerFest.
“Obviously we’d never close the door to Kiké,” Gomes said at DodgerFest. “I think a lot of it is just making sure he and his family feel like it’s the best position for him. But we’ll have those conversations.”
Hernández signed a one-year contract with the Dodgers before the 2024 season but it wasn't until late February. The same thing could happen again as the front office has to move someone to the 60-day injured list for him to come back.
Other teams like the New York Yankees have reportedly been linked to Hernández but the versatile defender and October hero only has one team on his mind.
“From the moment I got to L.A., it was a humbling experience for me to have a fanbase that embraces me and loves me the way that they do,” Hernández said via The Shop. “The support. I’m a guy that I’m probably a better player than what the back of my card says numbers-wise. I bring more to the table than my stats, and the way that they love me, you’d think that I am the best player on the field each and every day I step on a baseball field.”
