Dodgers Predicted to Lose Tanner Scott Sweepstakes to AL Contender
The most recent prediction for San Diego Padres reliever Tanner Scott doesn't have him signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic published his predictions for his top 15 remaining free agents and has the left-hander going to Boston.
"The most-impactful closer on the market has yet to sign and teams are lining up for him but waiting for the asking price to drop," Bowden wrote. "The Red Sox are the clear front-runners for Scott. Their chief baseball officer, Craig Breslow, was a left-handed reliever in his playing days and seems obsessed with corralling lefty pitchers: He’s already signed three of them in free agency (Patrick Sandoval, Aroldis Chapman, Justin Wilson) and acquired two more via trades (Garrett Crochet, Jovani Moran). Red Sox manager Alex Cora prefers a single closer and Scott is the best one available."
Bowden didn't rule out the Dodgers completely but also mentioned the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Over the past two years, Scott has established himself as one of baseball’s top relievers, amassing an impressive 7.6 bWAR across 150 innings. While he’d be a valuable asset to any bullpen, the Red Sox stand out as a surprising potential landing spot, given their significant additions to the pitching staff this offseason.
The Dodgers appear to be a logical fit after a season marked by challenges in finding reliability in the ninth inning. Their current late-inning options feature a right-handed trio of Michael Kopech, Evan Phillips, and Blake Treinen. Adding Scott would bring balance to the bullpen as a dominant left-handed reliever to complement fellow southpaw Alex Vesia.
On the other hand, the Red Sox could be a good fit.
Boston entered the offseason looking to bolster its bullpen with high-leverage relievers after losing Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen to free agency. With a clear focus on adding a left-hander, Scott seemed like a natural fit.
However, the team moved swiftly in free agency to sign Aroldis Chapman. While they remain active in the relief market, it’s uncertain if Scott is still on their radar.
Over the past two seasons, he has pitched 150 innings out of the bullpen with an impressive 2.04 ERA. While his 10 percent walk rate was slightly above average, he countered it with a strong 31.3 percent strikeout rate and induced ground balls on 50.4 percent of balls in play.
Additionally, he delivered 5.1 scoreless innings in postseason action during that span, highlighted by striking out Shohei Ohtani four times in last year’s NLDS.