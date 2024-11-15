Dodgers Predicted to Poach Star From NL West Rival on Team-Friendly Deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a few holes to fill this winter and one of them is in the middle infield.
With that being said, it is possible the Dodgers look to a division rival's free agent to fill the hole.
Had Ha-Seong Kim become a free agent last offseason, he would have been one of the top targets on the market, according to Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report. In 2023, he hit 17 home runs, drove in 68 RBIs, walked 75 times, stole 38 bases, and earned a Gold Glove for the Padres.
More news: ESPN Insider Says Dodgers Have Not Offered Contract to Top Free Agent Despite Reports
However, Kim’s 2024 performance saw a dip, with his OPS dropping from .749 in 2023 to .700. More concerning, though, is that he underwent season-ending labrum surgery on his right shoulder in late September, which could impact his availability for the start of the 2025 season.
Now, Kelly predicts Kim will sign with the Dodgers on a one-year, $14 million.
"As much as it would burn for fans in San Diego, the Dodgers love players with positional flexibility and have a need in their middle infield," wrote Kelly. "Kim would be a perfect fit."
Kim became a free agent after opting out of his $8 million portion of a mutual option with the Padres, the team confirmed on Nov. 2. Having spent the last four seasons with San Diego, he will receive a $2 million buyout.
Kim has proven to be an elite defender across shortstop, second base, and third base. He's patient at the plate, works walks, and has shown he can steal bases effectively. Given these skills, a team willing to be patient with his recovery in April will likely be able to sign him to a one-year deal. If he performs well, he could become a strong candidate for a qualifying offer next offseason.
In 2023, Kim earned a Gold Glove and garnered five down-ballot MVP votes. His 2024 season was solid as well until a labrum tear in his right shoulder ended his year in mid-August. In 121 games, he hit 11 home runs, drove in 47 RBIs, stole 22 bases, and posted a .700 OPS. After undergoing surgery in early October, Kim is expected to be sidelined until at least late April or early May of 2025.