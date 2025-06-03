Dodgers Predicted to Revive Former All-Star's Career By MLB Insider
MLB Network host Greg Amsinger predicts the Los Angeles Dodgers' newly acquired relief pitcher Alexis Diaz will return to his former glory with the Dodgers.
"He's going to put on that uniform and be a star reliever again, you just know it," said Amsinger.
The Dodgers traded minor leaguer Mike Villani to the Cincinnati Reds for Diaz on Thursday, and moved right-handed pitcher Evan Phillips to the 60-day injured list to free up a roster spot for him.
More news: Dodgers’ Hyeseong Kim Makes Insane MLB History in Win Over Yankees
Diaz debuted for the Reds in 2022, featuring in 59 games while boasting a 1.84 ERA, which placed him fifth in National League Rookie of the Year voting. In 2023, he received All-Star honors with a 3.07 ERA and a career-high 37 saves. He struck out 86 batters in 67.1 innings.
His ERA rose to 3.99 during 2024, and in 2025 he has failed to produce results. He had a 12.00 ERA with the Reds through six innings of work, allowing four home runs before the Reds optioned him to Triple-A Louisville.
The Dodgers drafted Villani with the 400th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, and he has spent all of his time in the Arizona Complex League in the minors. He made two appearances in the Dodgers organization and recorded one save and two scoreless innings with five strikeouts.
Diaz comes as a boost to a depleted Dodgers bullpen, and will likely fill the closer role for Los Angeles. Relievers Brusdar Graterol, Blake Treinen, Kirby Yates and Michael Kopech all sit on the injured list, so Diaz will have a big role to fill.
More news: Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Falls Asleep in Dugout During Blowout vs Yankees
The 28-year-old is currently at the Dodgers' Arizona complex to work on his mechanics, and the Dodgers hope to integrate him at the major league level soon.
“The main thing is we got to get him back to being the player that we’ve seen in the past and he’s just not there right now,” Dodgers manager Roberts said. “It was a good get. We're excited about getting this player and potentially getting him kind of dialed in and hopefully expect him to help us.”
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.