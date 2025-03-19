Dodgers Predicted to Set MLB Single-Season Win Record in 2025 by Insider
The Los Angeles Dodgers are undefeated so far in the 2025 regular season.
Although it's just two games, the road to becoming baseball's first repeat champions in a quarter-century is underway. A key insider believes that there will be some more history that this team accomplishes as they try to get back to October.
More news: Shohei Ohtani Makes Shocking Admission After Dodgers Season Opening Win
Per MLB.com insider Sonja Chen's bold prediction, Los Angeles will break baseball's regular season win record.
"Why not aim for the stars here? The Dodgers will break the single-season win record of 116 games set by the 1906 Cubs and tied by the 2001 Mariners. This would be the ultimate best-case scenario, in which everyone stays healthy and performs up to their standards."
Assuming the team stays healthy is a huge facet to the Dodgers' success.
There are already nine pitchers on the injured list with three on the 60-day IL. Pitching injuries are just something that came with the many setbacks that the Dodgers had to overcome in 2024, but not conducive if a team is looking to break the single-season record for wins.
Chen made sure to note this, however, as the Dodgers are a team looking to make history in October, and not the regular season preceding it.
More news: Dodgers Scratch Superstar From Opening Day Lineup With Concerning Injury
"Of course, the Dodgers aren't worried about stacking regular-season wins so long as they win the game that matters most: the last one. Repeating as champions is, without a doubt, the top priority."
Fans have already seen two key adjustments that manager Dave Roberts was forced to make as one could argue the stakes would have been different in the postseason.
World Series MVP Freddie Freeman was scratched from the Opening Day lineup about an hour before the game took place as he was feeling rib discomfort in the same place that bothered him for all of last October. Superstar Mookie Betts was sent home from Japan early with an illness leaving him out of the last two Cactus League games of the year, and the two exhibition games in Tokyo.
All these precautions are made with player health at the forefront, and October success always in the back of the organization's mind.
More news: Longtime Evaluator Says Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Isn't Best Player in MLB
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.