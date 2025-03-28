Dodgers Predicted to Shockingly Move On From $60 Million All-Star
The Los Angeles Dodgers have begun their quest to make a return to the World Series for the second consecutive season. The mission has no room for sentimentality, and the defending champions will not hold on to any player that is not producing at the highest level.
The Dodgers have no shortage of talent on the roster, and with that comes little to no room for error for players at the bottom of the roster.
Although utility man Chris Taylor has spent the majority of his career with L.A., there is a chance he could be moved before the end of the season. If Taylor remains on the roster through July, he could earn his 10 years of service time, and then be designated for assignment in August.
Dodgers Nation's Noah Camras provides more context into the situation.
"Taylor has been a candidate to be moved for the last few seasons, but due to his high price tag, he’s stuck around the organization," Camras writes.
"The Dodgers value Taylor’s versatility and the impact he’s made on the organization, but as he’s finally in his last year of the four-year, $60 million deal he signed (he has a club option for 2026 that would surely be declined), the Dodgers will move on from Taylor at some point this season."
If the Dodgers move on from Taylor in the summer, the organization could call up one of their top hitting prospects in Alex Freeland or Dalton Rushing. Both prospects are eager for a chance to shine in the big leagues.
"I know that I'll get to play with these guys at some point throughout this year," Rushing said this spring. "My only goal is … [to] win the last game. It's an easy goal to go by in this clubhouse. That's the standard year in, year out. That's what I love most about this organization. You shoot for the highest star."
