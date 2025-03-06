Dodgers Predicted to Shockingly Regress in Big Way in 2025
The Los Angeles Dodgers are at the top of the baseball world.
As expected, this has come with heaps of criticism from fans and pundits alike.
MLB.com insider Will Leitch has made a bold prediction for the upcoming season as he believes that this one detail about the Dodgers roster could prove to be the start of their downfall in 2025.
Leitch believes that the Dodgers will have their lowest winning percentage in at least seven years.
The insider clarified that "this is not that bold of a proclamation, just because the bar here is so high." His assessment is correct given that L.A.'s last five full season win totals are 98, 100, 111, 106 and 106.
Leitch pointed to the 91-win 2016 season and 92-win season in 2018 will be closer to what the Dodgers attain in 2025.
The World Series-winning 2020 campaign also saw a higher winning percentage than any of those years with .717 in the 60-game season.
Leitch noted that the team's age has increased, despite all the talent brought in this offseason.
"This team has, rather quietly, gotten a lot older than you probably think it is: The only likely starting position player for this team who will be under age 30 on Memorial Day is Hyeseong Kim, and he could start the season in the Minors."
To Leitch's point, this Dodgers team is not considered young by any means. In fact, the demonstrated experience and background of the team is what is causing so many around the baseball world to believe they will have another dominant run in 2025.
"This is still going to be a terrific team. But you don’t have to squint to see holes. Here’s guessing they won’t be nearly as dominant as everybody expects. The good news? Those “down” seasons in 2018 and 2016? They won the NL West those years, too."
The Dodgers, as Leitch clarified, will still have a great year, but only time will tell if the regular season is closer to 2016 or closer to 2022.
