Dodgers Predicted to Sign $500 Million All-Star Outfielder This Offseason By MLB Execs
Rival MLB exeucitves believe top free agent target Kyle Tucker will sign a massive contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the winter following the 2025 season.
Tucker broke out at the end of the 2019 season, posting an .856 OPS following a September call up, and has had monstrous seasons ever since.
He has a .867 career OPS, and has been named to each of the last four All-Star Games. In 2025, Tucker has a .853 OPS with 22 home runs and 73 RBIs. He had a rough stretch while playing through a hand injury in July, but looks to be back to his early season form. The Dodgers will most likely be looking for some outfielders come the offseason, and Tucker definitely fits the bill.
"Despite Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker’s struggles since the All-Star break, hitting .242 with only five homers and 17 RBI, rival executives still believe he’ll be the highest-paid player in free agency," wrote USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "Their prediction where he’ll land? The Dodgers, who badly could use outfield help."
The Dodgers have had issues at both of the corner outfield positions this season, with Michael Conforto posting the worst season of his career and Teoscar Hernandez falling into an inexplicable slump.
Dodgers outfielders as a whole have been subpar offensively this season, posting a 90 wRC+ that ties them for sixth-worst in MLB in that regard.
While obviously an upgrade with the bat, Tucker would also provide the Dodgers with some value on defense. While not known for his glove, Tucker has been a much better fielder than both options this season, posting a 56th percentile fielding run value compared to Hernandez and Conforto, who rank in the bottom 10 percent in MLB.
Spotrac values Tucker at a 12-year, $498.1 million contract, which would make give him the third-most valuable contract in baseball behind Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani.
While this is an exorbitant amount of money to give to someone who will be 29 by the start of the 2026 season, the Dodgers would have their long-term option in right or left field as well as one of the most dangerous hitters in the game.
