Dodgers Predicted to Sign Max Muncy Replacement in Free Agency to Blockbuster 6-Year Deal
Max Muncy has shown how indispensable he is to the Los Angeles Dodgers since returning from injury.
One can make an argument that he's currently the hottest hitter in baseball. Muncy's presence in the lineup alone adds much-needed balance, and unquestionably he is one of the leaders within this ballclub — and has been for years.
There is a club option on Muncy's contract for only $10 million next year. Given what he means to the franchise, one would assume the Dodgers will bring him back. All indications are that Muncy wants to retire in Los Angeles. However, given his injury history and age (he'll be 35 in two weeks), is it a slam dunk that Muncy will be back with the Boys in Blue?
Bleacher Report writer Kerry Miller is a bit dubious. He recently put together a list of moves MLB teams could potentially make over the offseason. Of course, one of the biggest soon-to-be free agents includes Japanese star infielder Munetaka Murakami.
Miller delved into what makes Murakami such an attractive option for teams stateside.
"Murakami has missed most of this season due to an arthroscopic surgery in his throwing elbow, but he mashed 223 home runs from 2019-24 and is still just 25 years old. The expectation remains that he will be posted this winter and will be a traditional free agent, able to immediately sign a major deal (a la Yoshinobu Yamamoto) as opposed to needing to go the Roki Sasaki route."
Even further, Miller went on to predict that Murakami will cash in handsomely on a multi-year deal with the defending Champions.
"Prediction: Murakami signs a six-year deal with the Dodgers, becoming the heir apparent to Max Muncy at third base."
The Dodgers' proclivity for Japanese-born players is well documented at this point. Given the success Japanese players have had in Los Angeles, coupled with the huge Japanese population in the city and the marketing opportunities, getting a Japanese position player — and one that's presumably a star in-the-making — could be very alluring for the franchise.
There are some similarities to both players. Murakami, like Muncy, strikes out a fair amount of the time. However, like Muncy, he's got major power to all parts of the park as a left-handed slugger with average to below average defensive skills. He's also 10 years younger, and theoretically lines up better to play in his prime alongside Roki Sasaki, Andy Pages, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and some of the younger players on the roster.
Given what Muncy means to the Dodgers, it would be a tough pill to swallow for the fanbase to see him go elsewhere. However, given how this front office operates with a win-at-all-costs mentality, anything can truly happen.
