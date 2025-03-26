Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Predicted to Win 2025 World Series Over AL West Squad

Gabe Smallson

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after beating the New York Yankees in Game 5 to win the World Series at Yankee Stadium.
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after beating the New York Yankees in Game 5 to win the World Series at Yankee Stadium.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing to become baseball's first consecutive World Series champions in a quarter-century.

With any other outcome being seen as a failure, especially given the amount of new talent brought in this offseason, a top MLB insider and former general manager believes that history will be made.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden made a list of MLB predictions for this upcoming season and had the Dodgers winning championship No. 9 at the end of October.

"The Dodgers and Rangers will meet in the World Series with the Dodgers prevailing as back-to-back champions," Bowden wrote.

The Dodgers do have World Series experience at Globe Life Field as that was the location for the 2020 Fall Classic, but the Rangers are just one season removed from the first championship in their franchise's history.

With so much talent to make it out of the American League, the Rangers are not a bad pick. Led by seven-year Dodgers veteran and two-time World Series MVP Corey Seager, Texas is desperately trying to get back to October.

As for the Dodgers, they are not a team built to solely have regular season success.

With so much chatter this offseason about being the new villains of the league and the regular season win record, L.A. is only focused on one thing this season: Winning the last game of October.

Manager Dave Roberts imparted wisdom on his team earlier this month in an attempt to prepare them for not just the lofty expectations, but how they will be viewed by the rest of the league.

“Be the hunter instead of the hunted,” Roberts said. “I think when you’re the Dodgers, there’s always a target. You can’t run from it.”

“There’s an understanding with what we’ve done, who we are, that people are going to come at us with their best each night,” Roberts added. “I think us being hunted or having a bull’s-eye, when you put on this uniform, that’s just the way it is.”

Opposing fans and pundits alike don't make the expectations any easier, but the Dodgers are confident that they have a team built for the pressure.

