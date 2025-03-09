Dodgers Predicted to Win Less Than 100 Games, Miss World Series by Insider
The Los Angeles Dodgers are at the top of the baseball world.
When one is at the top, however, they are usually alone. This leaves a lot of room for criticism and judgment from the rest of those trying to dethrone whoever is at the peak.
The world of MLB is no different as fans, pundits, and in some cases, players, are all taking their turns at trying to poke holes in the Dodgers' brilliance from 2024 and how it will be foiled in the upcoming season.
ESPN's MLB insider Eric Karabell has theorized some of his bold predictions for every team heading into the 2025 season.
While also giving kudos to the Dodgers and pointing out areas that they will succeed in, he also ended his assessment of predictions with one that would have Los Angeles end their season early.
"The Dodgers win 96 games, but not the NLCS."
Now, the first part of the prediction is fair. The Dodgers won 98 regular-season games last season and 100 the season before. With all the new faces on the team and in the clubhouse, getting fewer wins than the season prior is plausible.
However, the Dodgers not making it past the NLCS is a more far-fetched statement.
The current roster, assuming most stay healthy by the time October rolls around, is one almost destined for the World Series. There are no guarantees in baseball, but a team that has already shown that they are atop of the baseball world has only improved this offseason.
The amount of regular season wins don't matter, but the 11 wins in October will be everything.
With the only knowledge that is past experience and current spring training numbers, it appears the Dodgers will surpass Karabell's prediction and at the very least reach the World Series. Time will tell as the 2025 season begins, but the defending champions look as though nothing will stop them on their quest to becoming baseball's first back-to-back champions in a quarter-century.
