Dodgers Predicted to Win World Series, Have 2 Major Award Winners in 2025
The Los Angeles Dodgers reminded the baseball world why the organization is the favorite to win the World Series in 2025. On Friday night, the defending champions secured another comeback win against the Detroit Tigers.
While just five months ago a hobbled Freddie Freeman made history against the New York Yankees in World Series Game 1, another unlikely hero emerged from the Dodgers dugout.
Mookie Betts, who had been struggling with a stomach illness for the past two weeks, hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the tenth against the Detroit Tigers. Betts was visibly lighter after losing nearly 20 pounds because of a virus, but he still was the same superstar the Dodgers could rely on.
The animation from the 32-year-old following his three-run bomb was evident. Betts explained why.
“Just the fight that I’ve been through, the ups and downs, the nights where I’m just crying because I’m sick, my wife there kind of holding me,” he recalled of his two-week ordeal, “that’s where that emotion comes from.”
Manager Dave Roberts spoke about the Dodgers opening the season 4-0, remaining undefeated after Friday night's extra innings matchup.
“I just couldn’t have scripted it any better,” Roberts said. “It’s huge, especially given all that we’ve taken on in this last, call it, 10 days.
“It’s kind of a hallmark of our ballclub. We just don’t quit.”
The Dodgers open the season 4-0 for the first time since 1981, an indication that the latest prediction from Newsweek Sports' Noah Camras will likely come to fruition.
Camras has the Dodgers winning it all in 2025, and two of L.A.'s brightest stars winning two major awards. Shohei Ohtani will win the National League MVP award and Roki Sasaki will take home Rookie of the Year, according to Camras' prediction.
It's not so far-fetched given the Dodgers' latest gritty performance. The defending champions appear to have carried the magic over from 2024.
“We’re kind of carrying that over a little bit from last year,” third baseman Max Muncy said. “You can have all the talent in the world but if you don’t have that gel in the clubhouse, then it’s not gonna work.
“Kind of feels like we’re just picking up a little bit where we left off last year. There’s still a lot of fight in this team.”
