Dodgers Promoting Top Prospect to MLB in Shocking Move: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers are calling up one of their most talked about prospects in Dalton Rushing.
He has been hitting .308 in Triple-A this season with a .938 OPS and has impressed scouts with his bat for a few seasons now. Rushing now gets an opportunity to prove himself in The Show.
The Dodgers seem to indicate that they need a spark on offense with this sudden move of calling up their No. 1 overall prospect from the past two seasons. It came at the expense of the longest-tenured position player on the team, Austin Barnes, as he was subsequently designated for assignment.
Rushing first appeared in the Dodgers organization in 2022 after being drafted No. 40 overall in the second round.
Originally a catching prospect, Rushing has been moved around to a few positions to try and experiment with him defensively and get him up to The Show. The prospect also has experience at first base and left field.
The Dodgers have recently shown that their offense is not up to it's usual dominant ways as they have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games, and most recently lost, 11-1, to the Athletics.
The erratic offensive outputs, paired with a few key injuries has made for a frustrating stretch for the defending champions, but perhaps all can be rejuvenated with Rushing on the roster.
Rushing hopes to join a long list of homegrown Dodgers talent that have succeeded on a major league level. One of the most notable farm system success stories, Clayton Kershaw, is expected to be back from his rehab assignment this week and now has a new potential backstop on the roster.
