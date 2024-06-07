Dodgers Prospect Acquired in Michael Busch Trade Reaches New High
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitching prospect Jackson Ferris tallied a season-high 10 strikeouts in Wednesday's 10-3 victory for the High-A Great Lakes Loons over Cedar Rapids. Ferris allowed just one earned run with four hits and two walks.
MLB Pipeline ranks Ferris as the No. 6 prospect in the Dodgers' system and projects him to reach the major leagues in 2026. He's also considered the No. 7 left-handed pitching prospect across baseball by Pipeline. The Dodgers acquired Ferris in the Michael Busch trade with the Chicago Cubs on Jan. 11.
The left-hander has been carving up opponents as of late. It was the third consecutive start in which Ferris lasted at least five innings while giving up no more than two runs. In those three starts, the former second-round selection has begun to find his rhythm with a 2.93 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 20 strikeouts and five walks.
Ferris brings a fastball that averages between 92 and 95 mph, and reaches 97 on occasion. He entered pro ball with a curveball in the mid-70s with a downward break. While with the Cubs, he developed a slider with sweep. The last pitch in his arsenal is a mid-80s changeup with fade.
Through his first season at the High-A level, the 20-year-old holds a 4.94 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 24 free passes, and 59 strikeouts in 47.1 innings across 11 starts.