Dodgers Prospect Boasting Other-Worldly Statistics in the Minors
Dodgers fans have already gotten a sneak peak of some of the organizations top arms this year. Ryan Pepiot made his third start of the season on Friday and Michael Grove came up for a spot start earlier this month when the Dodgers played the Phillies at home. Gavin Stone isn't a big name yet, but he's doing big things in the minor leagues right now.
Stone was promoted from the Great Lake Loons (High-A) to the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A) a couple of weeks ago. Since his promotion, Stone has yet to allow an earned run in his last two starts (10 IP). He's struck out 15 batters and has yielded just two walks.
On the year, Stone's WHIP and ERA are an identical 1.03.
Read More
The Dodgers selected Stone in the fifth-round pick of the 2020 draft out of University of Central Arkansas. The 6'1" righty is currently ranked as the Dodgers 21st overall prospect according to FanGraphs.
Here's the skinny on Stone from FanGraphs:
Drafted out of tiny Central Arkansas at the very end of the shortened 2020 draft, Stone presented the Dodgers with lots of workable ability (athletic frame and delivery, breaking ball feel, natural fastball carry) that he and the club have turned into big, actualized stuff. Stone sat 93-96 mph with big life and carry in 2021 (he was all 95-96 when Eric saw him this spring) and all of his secondary pitches will flash plus, though his changeup is the one that does it most consistently. Stone’s curveball has good shape but lacks power and his mid-80s slider tends to be terse, but both pitches are effective when they’re located. While his feel for release is still a little inconsistent, remember that Stone is a plus on-mound athlete, he isn’t all that removed from Central Arkansas, and his on-paper walk rates are not bad. Of all the undecided starter/reliever cases in this system, Stone is the one closest to 50/50