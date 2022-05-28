Dodgers Prospect Boasting Other-Worldly Statistics in the Minors

Dodgers fans have already gotten a sneak peak of some of the organizations top arms this year. Ryan Pepiot made his third start of the season on Friday and Michael Grove came up for a spot start earlier this month when the Dodgers played the Phillies at home. Gavin Stone isn't a big name yet, but he's doing big things in the minor leagues right now.

Stone was promoted from the Great Lake Loons (High-A) to the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A) a couple of weeks ago. Since his promotion, Stone has yet to allow an earned run in his last two starts (10 IP). He's struck out 15 batters and has yielded just two walks.

On the year, Stone's WHIP and ERA are an identical 1.03.

The Dodgers selected Stone in the fifth-round pick of the 2020 draft out of University of Central Arkansas. The 6'1" righty is currently ranked as the Dodgers 21st overall prospect according to FanGraphs.

Here's the skinny on Stone from FanGraphs: