Dodgers Prospect Earns Minor League Pitcher of the Week Honors

The Dodgers current farm system is regarded as one of the best in baseball. They might not have multiple names on top 20 prospect lists, but their depth of talent at the minor league level is virtually unmatched.

This week, Dodgers pitching prospect Kyle Hurt was rewarded for an outstanding performance. Hurt was named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the Great Lake Loons.

Side note, the Loons are one of the more underrated minor league team names.

Back to the point at hand. Hurt threw six scoreless innings for the High-A Dodgers affiliate and struck out 10 batters across two starts.

The Dodgers acquired Hurt in the same trade that brought Alex Vesía to LA. In return for Hurt and Vesía, LA shipped out reliever Dylan Floro to the Miami Marlins.

In his first season in Miami, Floro recorded a 2.81 ERA across 24.1 IP.

It doesn't get mentioned often, but Floro's strikeout of the then red-hot Tampa Rays Randy Arozarena with two runners on in Game 6 of the 2020 World Series was an incredible clutch moment for the right-handed reliever.

Kyle Hurt is in fact a southern California local. He played his high school ball at Torrey Pines HS in San Diego and would go on to pitch for USC before being drafted by the Fish in the fifth round of the 2020 draft.

Hurt is still a long ways out from getting to the majors, but its always great to see Dodgers prospects excelling at the minor league level.