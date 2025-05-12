Dodgers Prospect Wins Major Award
Edgardo Quintero probably shouldn't be in the California League.
The Dodgers' 19-year-old outfield prospect is younger than most of his peers in the Class-A league. Yet if anything, he's already proven himself to be ready for the next level of affiliated baseball.
Quintero is riding an 11-game hitting streak that began on April 30 with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. The streak has pushed his season slash line to .299/.406/.561 — and .366/.469/.732 in May.
For his recent accomplishment, Quintero was named the California League Player of the Week on Monday. Quintero is ranked as the Dodgers' No. 8 prospect by MLB Pipeline. He has yet to crack a major outlet's Top-100 list, but that could change with more performances like the one he turned in last week.
In six games with the Quakes, Quintero hit .375 (9-for-24) with three home runs, one double, one triple and five RBIs. He drew six walks while striking out only six times, reaching base in half of his 30 plate appearances.
Quintero, a native of Venezuela, is also 13-for-15 in stolen base attempts this season. His three triples lead the Quakes.
The award represents an encouraging start to the season for Quintero, who got his feet wet in 27 games last season with Rancho Cucamonga but didn't make much noise. Quintero slashed .196/.333/.283 in his first exposure to full-season affiliated baseball.
Now, in his second go-around in the California League, Quintero seems destined for bigger things before long.
The Dodgers signed Quintero for $297,500 in January 2023, and converted him from catcher to the outfield. Playing the 2023 season in the Dominican Summer League, his team won the championship.
Quintero moved up to the Arizona Complex League in 2024, and slashed .330/.459/.449 in 56 games. That team won its league championship as well. As an 18-year-old, Quintero finished second in the ACL in on-base percentage (.459), runs (49) and steals (29).
Quintero boasts enough speed to play center field, where he's gotten 17 of his 27 starts this season. His strong throwing arm has translated well to the outfield, and Quintero has made six appearances in right field this season.
MLB Pipeline estimates Quintero's arrival in the major league for the 2028 season.
