Dodgers Prospects: Which LA Farmhand Broke Out Most in 2022?

Dodgers pitching prospect Gavin Stone pitched great at three levels of the minors in 2022 and is poised to debut in the big leagues after his breakout.

The Dodgers continue to do the seemingly impossible, having an outstanding farm system while also putting a winning team on the field at the big-league level. In 2022, L.A. won a franchise-record 111 games while also putting together the number-two minor-league system.

Over at MLB.com, prospect experts Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra identified one player from each organization who broke out in 2022, and the choice for Los Angeles was not a surprise.

Dodgers: Gavin Stone, RHP (No. 7/MLB No. 77) Signed for well-under slot as a fifth-rounder in 2020, Stone had a solid pro debut across two levels of A ball in 2021 before really taking off last year. His 1.48 ERA led the Minors, and he was among the leaders with a 12.4 K/9. Pitching across three levels and ending in Triple-A, Stone also held hitters to a combined .205 batting average.

In just two years, Stone has gone from a draft afterthought (drafterthought?) to potential prospect to basically untouchable. He might leap past top pitching prospect Bobby Miller and make the big leagues first, and his repertoire is the stuff of a top-line starter.

Stone pitched at three levels in 2022, with six starts for High-A Great Lakes and six starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City surrounding 14 games (13 starts) for Double-A Tulsa. His ERA was well below 2.00 at each level, with his 1.60 ERA at Double-A representing his worst performance.

Stone is 24 years old, and he's basically ready for the big leagues. He broke out in the minors in 2022, and in 2023 he's looking to do the same in the majors.