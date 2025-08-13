Dodgers Provide Critical Injury Update on Major Trade Deadline Addition
It seems like the Los Angeles Dodgers have had zero breaks from pitching injuries this season. Their latest blow comes at a time when LA has never been more vulnerable to losing their lead in the NL West.
Hours before the Dodgers squandered what was once a nine-game advantage in the division on July 3, newly acquired Brock Stewart was sent to the injured list with shoulder inflammation after just four appearances in a Dodgers uniform.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman provided a key update on his new reliever and discussed the initial test results.
“It sounds like we caught it at the very front end,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said. “He talked about how this was maturity for him, to say something (and not try to pitch with it). The manual testing was good, so from our standpoint we felt like, let’s be smart here. Take him off line. We’re optimistic that he’ll be back. We won’t know until we get at least a little bit more (information).”
The open-mindedness that Friedman has should be promising to fans, and his hope for Stewart's future in Dodger blue showed itself in how he presented the longer-term plan for the reliever.
“It wasn’t necessarily about what he could do for us on August 12th,” Friedman said. “It’s much more helping us down the stretch and hopefully with a long October run. We’re still optimistic there, and bet very much on the person.”
Stewart has come a long way since his first stint with the Dodgers.
After debuting with LA in 2016, Stewart saw below average results until he was let go three appearances into the 2019 season. He would return to the Dodgers organization in 2021, but injuries would keep him from throwing at any level.
Stewart then found his footing on the Minnesota Twins and will work to get back to the 2.38 ERA mark he had posted through his first 39 games on the season.
Stewart is one of the best in baseball in terms of limiting hard contact, with his average exit velocity on his pitches totaling just 86.5 mph. This is good for the 94th percentile in MLB.
When the 33-year-old is able to return to the mound, he will hopefully get back to his elevated level of play and toss quality October innings.
For now, though, the Dodgers will hope it's not a lost season for their biggest deadline addition.
