Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Corey Seager

    Dodgers: Rangers Reportedly Talking to Corey Seager's Agent Boras

    Texas has their eye on the star shortstop
    Author:

    Since the end of the season, it's been almost a given that Corey Seager would be leaving the Dodgers for another club. Seager is a free agent and will undoubtedly command a massive salary. 

    On Wednesday, Jon Morosi tweeted that the Seager sweepstakes appear to have begun, with the Texas Rangers being first-in-line to meet with his agent.

    Seager has a career 131 OPS+, a .870 traditional OPS, and averages more than 25 home runs over a 162 game season. However, his defensive abilities have often been called into question. A 6’4" shortstop is fairly uncommon so many have felt that a move to 2nd base or 3rd base would be a better option for him. With the Texas Rangers though, any option is on the table. If he does sign with them he would no doubt be a key piece in their lineup as they are in the process of yet another (or rather prolonged) rebuilding, having not made the postseason in over five years (2016).

    Seager's History

    Manager Chris Woodward and Seager have a good relationship, as Woodward was previously a Dodgers base coach and mentor. But this alone wouldn't make Seager's decision for him. Seager is from North Carolina originally, so this does not bring him that close to home; on the other hand, he would most likely enjoy the Texas lifestyle.

    Read More

    Many experts are expecting Seager to get a lot of money. In truth, it is unlikely that a Seager contract agreement will be made soon. Until his client receives the greatest offer out there, Scott Boras will play the market, so these are most likely only preliminary discussions.

    It's still early in the offseason but that's probably the most likely scenario. This is undoubtedly a predictor of how things will go with 12 free agent Dodgers on the market all of which would definitely help other clubs. So, yes, many teams will be interested in dodger players, they'll be inundated with offers and the Dodger front office will stay out of sight, as usual, quietly managing matters while fans anxiously await any shred of info they can get.

    Jun 8, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits an RBI single during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Rangers Reportedly Talking to Corey Seager's Agent Boras

    1 minute ago
    Max Scherzer
    News

    Dodgers: Agent Reveals Max Scherzer's Primary Focus in Free Agency

    6 hours ago
    June 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor (3) hits a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.
    News

    Dodgers: Will Chris Taylor Move on from LA This Offseason?

    23 hours ago
    Feb 28, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Baseball Insider Believes LA Will Re-Sign Clayton Kershaw This Winter

    Nov 9, 2021
    Feb 12, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (left) and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman react during a press conference at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers News: LA Signs Free Agent LHP Andrew Heaney

    Nov 9, 2021
    Mar 6, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager against the Seattle Mariners during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Corey Seager and Chris Taylor Receive Qualifying Offers from LA

    Nov 8, 2021
    Clayton Kershaw. By Howard Cole.
    News

    Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Not Extended Qualifying Offer by LA

    Nov 7, 2021
    Oct 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a two run home run against the Houston Astros in sixth inning against the Houston Astros in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Insider Predicts 10-Year Plus Deal for Corey Seager

    Nov 7, 2021