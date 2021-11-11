Dodgers: Rangers Reportedly Talking to Corey Seager's Agent Boras

Since the end of the season, it's been almost a given that Corey Seager would be leaving the Dodgers for another club. Seager is a free agent and will undoubtedly command a massive salary.

On Wednesday, Jon Morosi tweeted that the Seager sweepstakes appear to have begun, with the Texas Rangers being first-in-line to meet with his agent.

Seager has a career 131 OPS+, a .870 traditional OPS, and averages more than 25 home runs over a 162 game season. However, his defensive abilities have often been called into question. A 6’4" shortstop is fairly uncommon so many have felt that a move to 2nd base or 3rd base would be a better option for him. With the Texas Rangers though, any option is on the table. If he does sign with them he would no doubt be a key piece in their lineup as they are in the process of yet another (or rather prolonged) rebuilding, having not made the postseason in over five years (2016).

Seager's History

Manager Chris Woodward and Seager have a good relationship, as Woodward was previously a Dodgers base coach and mentor. But this alone wouldn't make Seager's decision for him. Seager is from North Carolina originally, so this does not bring him that close to home; on the other hand, he would most likely enjoy the Texas lifestyle.

Many experts are expecting Seager to get a lot of money. In truth, it is unlikely that a Seager contract agreement will be made soon. Until his client receives the greatest offer out there, Scott Boras will play the market, so these are most likely only preliminary discussions.

It's still early in the offseason but that's probably the most likely scenario. This is undoubtedly a predictor of how things will go with 12 free agent Dodgers on the market all of which would definitely help other clubs. So, yes, many teams will be interested in dodger players, they'll be inundated with offers and the Dodger front office will stay out of sight, as usual, quietly managing matters while fans anxiously await any shred of info they can get.