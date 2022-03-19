Dodgers Re-Sign Veteran Starting Pitcher to Major League Deal

The Dodgers are well stocked with quality position players after signing first baseman Freddie Freeman. What they do still need, is some more starting pitching.

Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, and Julio Urias solidify the top of the rotation, but it's anyone's guess how the Dodgers fill out the fourth and fifth starting spots. MLB recently extended Trevor Bauer administrative leave and at the moment, it's unknown when he'll return to the Dodgers.

With all that in mind, the Dodgers have have reportedly re-signed lefty Danny Duffy to a one-year deal. Unlike the slew of veterans LA has signed to minor league contracts, Duffy's deal appears to be a major league contract. MLB insider Mark Feinsand was first to the punch on the Duffy news.

Robert Murray of FanSided provided the additional details on Duffy's contract which includes performance bonuses and a club option for 2023.

The bonuses reflect the fact that Duffy might not be ready to pitch until June or July. The bonuses also reflect the fact that Duffy never threw a single pitch for the Dodgers last year while he was under contract.

He was acquired by the Dodgers at the deadline even though he was dealing with a flexor strain. Duffy eventually needed season ending surgery.

The Goleta, CA native has a 3.95 lifetime ERA and has spent his entire 11-year MLB career with the Royals.

The Dodgers have decided to roll the dice on Duffy, at least one more time.