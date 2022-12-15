Dodgers: Reactions to the Carlos Correa Signing

Carlos Correa ends up in the NL West after all. The mixed bag of rumors of bringing Correa to the Dodgers has been silenced as it was confirmed he signed a massive contract with the Giants.

Fans did not seem ready to bring on the man who was the driving force of the Astros cheating scandal despite Correa's agent Scott Boras speaking towards the fans desire of winning. It's clear the organization was not only ready to commit top dollar to a position of need but also were not prepared for the backlash of bringing him in.

Instead, they will look to other options in the already thin market. The NL West continues to beef up while the Dodgers remain complacent giving fans plenty to worry about.

While fans look to the present, others look to the future of what will happen with Correa's massive 13-year $350 million contract.

Perhaps former Dodgers members currently on the Giants won't so easily welcome him with open arms? Of course, this remains speculation and the Giants may have already contacted the team.

The shockwave sent across the MLB was enough to send fans into a frenzy across other social media platforms. Most notably with fans taking to Instagram to share their thoughts:

This is the greatest thing ever. We get to boo this guy mercilessly for 13 plus years - @ryanoliver222

I love it!!! He has officially cemented himself of as the biggest villain in Dodger history! Not only does he cheat them outbid a World Series but then signs a 13 year contract with their eternal rivals! - @djkarlosevakuate

Everyone in that division is signing folks to big deals EXCEPT THE ACTUAL DODGERS 😐 -@campdeeds

villain to super villain -@worldfaemous

The battles will surely be intense as the Dodgers still have plenty of time to make some massive moves. With the moves of the NL West so far, the pressure is on for the team to bring some of the same success they had in 2022.