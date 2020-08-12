Dodgers Recall Tony Gonsolin, Option Adam Kolarek to Alternate Site

Per the club:

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have recalled right-handed pitcher Tony Gonsolin and have optioned left-handed pitcher Adam Kolarek.

"Gonsolin, 26, returns for his second stint with the Dodgers after tossing 4.0 scoreless innings on July 31 in a spot start against the Diamondbacks. He will make the start tonight and in 12 career games (seven starts) with the Dodgers, he owns a 4-2 record with a 2.66 ERA (13 ER/44.0 IP) and 38 strikeouts. The Northern California native has been with the Dodgers organization since being drafted in the ninth round of the 2016 First Year Player Draft out of St. Mary’s College. He earned the Dodger Minor League Pitcher of the Year Award in 2018 after going a combined 10-2 with a 2.60 ERA in 26 starts between Advanced-A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa. He is a combined 20-14 with a 3.33 ERA and 315 strikeouts in four minor league seasons with the Dodgers.

"Kolarek, 31, pitched a season-best 2.0 scoreless innings last night, his longest appearance since June 27, 2019 at Minnesota. In five games with the Dodgers, he is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA (0 ER/5.1 IP) and three strikeouts. In parts of four Major League seasons, the Maryland native is 10-3 with a 3.58 ERA (41 ER/103.0 IP) and 71 strikeouts. Since joining the Dodgers on July 31, 2019 from Tampa Bay, he is 4-0 with a 0.53 ERA (1 ER/17.0 IP) and 12 strikeouts in 31 games."

