Dodgers Recall Tony Gonsolin, Option Adam Kolarek to Alternate Site

Howard Cole

Per the club:

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have recalled right-handed pitcher Tony Gonsolin and have optioned left-handed pitcher Adam Kolarek.

"Gonsolin, 26, returns for his second stint with the Dodgers after tossing 4.0 scoreless innings on July 31 in a spot start against the Diamondbacks. He will make the start tonight and in 12 career games (seven starts) with the Dodgers, he owns a 4-2 record with a 2.66 ERA (13 ER/44.0 IP) and 38 strikeouts. The Northern California native has been with the Dodgers organization since being drafted in the ninth round of the 2016 First Year Player Draft out of St. Mary’s College. He earned the Dodger Minor League Pitcher of the Year Award in 2018 after going a combined 10-2 with a 2.60 ERA in 26 starts between Advanced-A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa. He is a combined 20-14 with a 3.33 ERA and 315 strikeouts in four minor league seasons with the Dodgers.

"Kolarek, 31, pitched a season-best 2.0 scoreless innings last night, his longest appearance since June 27, 2019 at Minnesota. In five games with the Dodgers, he is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA (0 ER/5.1 IP) and three strikeouts. In parts of four Major League seasons, the Maryland native is 10-3 with a 3.58 ERA (41 ER/103.0 IP) and 71 strikeouts. Since joining the Dodgers on July 31, 2019 from Tampa Bay, he is 4-0 with a 0.53 ERA (1 ER/17.0 IP) and 12 strikeouts in 31 games."

Video courtesy of SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Giants at Dodgers Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Giants 2. Dylan Floro the winner (1-0), Jeff Samardzija the loser (0-2). L.A. home runs by Mookie Betts (3), Max Muncy (4), Will Smith (2) and Edwin Rios (3). Corey Seager left the game in the third inning with lower back discomfort.]

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Padres at Dodgers Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Padres 6, Dodgers 2. Garrett Richards the winner (1-1), Ross Stripling the loser (3-1). Padres improve to 11-7, Dodgers fall to 11-7. A forgettable night all the way around.]

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Padres at Dodgers Game Thread, Monday at 6:40 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Padres 2, Dodgers 1. Cal Quantrill the winner (2-0), Dustin May the loser (1-1). Los Angeles hitters left six men on base and went 1-8 with runners in scoring position.]

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Giants at Dodgers Game Thread, Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 6, Giants 2. Jake McGee the winner (1-0), Tyler Rogers the loser (1-3). L.A. home runs by A.J. Pollock (4) and Mookie Betts (4). Dodgers improve to 11-5, Giants fall to 7-10.]

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Giants at Dodgers Game Thread, Saturday at 6:10 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Giants 5, Dodgers 4. Johnny Cueto the winner (1-0), Clayton Kershaw the loser (1-1). L.A. home runs by Justin Turner (1). Dodgers fall to 10-5, Giants improve to 7-9.]

Howard Cole

by

Sansastarkwins

It's Time for Dodgers to Promote Gavin Lux

To the extent that the skipper says that Lux isn't ready and needs more reps -- and that's what Roberts is saying -- I say this: who's he facing at the alternate training site, Josh Sborz?

Howard Cole

Blue Hawk

Which Dodgers Starter Should Lose His Spot When Alex Wood Returns?

Well, if the return was imminent, and it was my call, Wood would be the guy transitioning to the bullpen. Not Clayton Kershaw, not Walker Buehler, not Julio Urias, Ross Stripling and certainly not last night's tough-luck loser, Dustin May.

Howard Cole

Donniedeporte

Video: Dodgers' Chris Taylor Meets the Media Prior to Tuesday Night's Game vs. San Diego

The club makes videos of the interview available for media members to download and use as they sit fit. And we sit fit to relay the interviews in full to the readers of SI's Inside the Dodgers. Some days we will have both Dave Roberts' pre and postgame interviews available; some days one or the other.

Howard Cole

Ex-Dodger Alex Verdugo Filled Mookie Betts' Shoes -- For One Night, Anyway

Verdugo may not like the comparisons, but he'll keep hearing them until he proves Friday night wasn't an exception. There's only one way to make Boston fans and media stop connecting him to Betts. Avoiding being a footnote in baseball history might continue to motivate him going forward.

Ian Casselberry

Gillyking

Dodgers at San Diego Padres Game Thread, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. PT

Highlights from Tuesday night's come-from-behind 5-2 win include Dustin May's six-scoreless-inning performance, shutout seventh, eighth and ninth innings by Pedro Baez, Blake Treinen and Kenley Jansen, respectively, and A.J. Pollock delivering a clutch two-run double and a solo home run to pace the visitors.

Howard Cole

Howard Cole