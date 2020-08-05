The Dodgers recalled Zach McKinstry this morning and optioned left-handed reliever Victor Gonzalez to the club's alternate site.

If McKinstry appears in a game during his recall, he will be making his major league debut. Gonzalez, recalled when outfielder/pinch runner Terrance Gore was designated for assignment week, made one appearance , in L.A.'s 5-3 loss at Arizona July 31, allowing an earned run on three hits, without a walk and one strikeout.

Here is some of the info about McKinstry published in our Dodgers prospect watch piece February 22:

Name: Zach McKinstry.

Vitals: Second base, 6 ' 180, age 24, bats left, throws right. Born in Toledo, Ohio, raised in Los Angeles, California.

How acquired: Drafted out of Central Michigan University by the Dodgers in the 33rd round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Signed by: Trey Magnuson.

Highest level of play: 2019 Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Baseball America 2020 ranking: 20th among Dodgers prospects.

"Coming off a 2019 season in which he hit a combined .300/.366/.516 with 19 home runs and 78 RBIs at AA-Tulsa and AAA-Oklahoma City, McKinstry was rewarded with a 40-man roster spot this winter. He's hit .270/.357/.416 in four minor league seasons, with the heavy lifting accomplished during the last two seasons."

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.