Dodgers Recap: Chris Taylor's Heroics Not Enough as LA Falls to Brewers in Extras

Nine innings weren't enough for the Dodgers on Tuesday night in Milwaukee, as it took extra innings to decide the victor. In what was a mixed performance from rookie Ryan Pepiot and a rough day for the bats, the Brewers narrowly squeezed out the 4-3 win in 11 innings.

The Milwaukee Home Run Derby

Until the extra innings came about, it was boom or bust at the plate for both teams. The Brewers scored 3 runs on a pair of home runs by the top two hitters in the order. The Dodgers, meanwhile, got a trio of solo homers from Joey Gallo, Mookie Betts, and Chris Taylor.

Chris Taylor's Golden Glove

While he may never receive one due to his positional fluidity, Chris Taylor is more than deserving of a gold glove for his impact on the defensive end. With the game on the line in the bottom of the tenth inning, Taylor laid out to make an incredible catch to rob the Brewers of a game-winning hit.

While the Dodgers would eventually drop the hard-fought game, it wasn't because of a lack of effort from CT3.

The Kimbrel Conundrum

After another blown save by Craig Kimbrel, you have to wonder how much longer the Dodgers will keep him in the closer role. He's continued to rack up the saves, but they almost always include some anxious moments. With the return of Blake Treinen just around the corner, no one can blame the fans for wondering if a changing of the guard is coming soon.

Up Next

Tony Gonsolin takes the mound for Los Angeles on Wednesday evening as he aims to become the second pitcher in baseball to reach 15 wins. The Dodgers are just starting a 14-game stretch where they play only the Brewers and Marlins with only one off-day, which should be a great warm-up for the series matchups against New York, San Francisco, and San Diego that follow.