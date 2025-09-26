Dodgers Receive Shockingly Low Grade for 2025 Regular Season
ESPN's David Schoenfield gave the Los Angles Dodgers an underwhilming C+ grade for their performance in the regular season.
Schoenfield stated the Dodgers have been far from what is expected of them despite their leading the division, and that he expects more out of them despite their qualification for the postseason for the 13th consecutive season.
"Yes, the Dodgers should reach 90 wins, and yes, they still lead the NL West, but we're grading on a curve here — and this has hardly been the easiest of seasons for a franchise where we expect 100 wins every year," wrote Schoenfield.
"There have been more injuries to the pitching staff (again), as only Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Clayton Kershaw will make 20 starts. The bullpen has alternated between bad and terrible, and the lineup has more holes than we're used to seeing from the Dodgers (though, it still ranks second in the majors in runs)."
While most of the team is healthy now, the Dodgers still have Brock Stewart, Michael Kopech and Will Smith on the injured list with three games left before the postseason — and it's possible none of the three feature in the Wild Card round.
The bullpen has also been a big point of contention this season, especially over the past month. Key relievers, such as Blake Treinen and Tanner Scott, have had an awful September, and the Dodgers are in the bottom half of MLB as far as bullpen ERA goes this month.
Despite his criticisms of the Dodgers' season, Schoenfield acknowledged there is still a strong case to be made for the Dodgers come the postseason.
"Most importantly right now, however: The rotation is healthy for the playoffs for the first time since 2022, Mookie Betts has found his offense the past five weeks (OPS over .900), Shohei Ohtani is an indomitable force and, you know, anybody's bullpen can get hot for a month," he wrote.
Despite their struggles on the diamond this month, the Dodgers have still managed to come up with some clutch results and surprisingly have a record over .500 in September after their 1-5 start against the Pirates and Orioles. If the Dodgers can ride their recent hot streak into October, they could take over the playoffs much like they did in 2024.
