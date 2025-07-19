Dodgers Receive Unfortunate Grade for $72 Million Signing
Fox Sports issued the Los Angeles Dodgers a brutal "C-" grade for the offseason acquisition of closer Tanner Scott.
The Dodgers signed Scott to a four-year, $72 million deal after two stunning seasons with the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres. He hasn't quite looked himself in Dodger blue, posting a 4.09 ERA and converting just 19 of his 26 save opportunities this year after after blowing just six over the previous two seasons combined.
"...Los Angeles made Scott one of the game's richest relievers," the Fox Sports staff writes. "It has been a bumpy ride for the two sides since. Scott, who throws two pitches (four-seamer and slider), has been hit in the late innings, leading MLB with seven blown saves. If Scott is stellar in the postseason and returns to the elite force that he was with the Padres and Miami Marlins, then his first half will be an afterthought. But, to date, the left-hander has underwhelmed for the $18 million average annual salary the Dodgers threw his way."
More news: Dodgers Predicted to Make Major Addition to Lineup Ahead of Trade Deadline
After a rough May where he converted just two of five save opportunities and posted an ERA of 7.59, it appeared as if Scott had turned his season around. He posted a 1.35 ERA in June and went a perfect eight for eight in save opportunities. July has not been so kind to the right-hander, however, as he posted a 9.00 ERA before the All-Star break and has two blown saves under his belt already.
The Dodgers have options at closer if needed, and could bring in Blake Treinen to handle the ninth-inning loads, as he recorded 38 saves with the Athletics in 2018. Evan Phillips handled the role the majority of last season, however he will miss all of 2025 with injury.
More news: Dodgers Replacing Starting Pitcher in Rotation for Time Being
The Dodgers still believe in Scott and continue to send him to the mound in high-leverage situations despite his track record this season. They will hope he can sort it out by the end of the season, as the Dodgers are surely bound for the postseason and could use a stable closing arm.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.