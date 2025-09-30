Dodgers, Reds Wild Card Series Predicted to End in a Sweep By Insider
The Athletic's Eno Sarris predicts the Dodgers to take a 2-0 series sweep against the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card round.
The third-seeded Dodgers will host the Reds for the best-of-three series, and have had the upper hand on the sixth seed all season. The Dodgers swept the Reds at home in August, and won the season series fairly easily while outscoring the Reds 30-15 in the process.
"Anything can happen in a short series, and usually does, but this Dodgers team is still a behemoth on paper," wrote Sarris. "The only place where the Dodgers cede the edge is in the bullpen, and with their starters getting healthy, they can use really good pitchers like Glasnow, Kershaw and Sheehan to supplement their relievers. Oh, and Sasaki finally ironed out some kinks and is sitting 100 mph with a great splitter — he could be the closer they need, just in time. If the Reds win, it’ll be quite the story."
Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are both set to start the first two games of the series for the Dodgers, and they both have solid track records against the Reds. If the series extends to three games, the Dodgers have Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani to choose from.
Snell hasn't faced the Reds as a Dodger, however has made two starts against them in his career. He has 2-0 record and has a 1.80 ERA through those starts. He has struck out 18 batters in 15 innings against the Reds. He has allowed three or less runs in all but one of his starts this season.
Ohtani has made three starts, though his last outing against them was cut short due to the injury which kept him off the mound for nearly two seasons. He started twice against the Reds this season, throwing eight innings and allowing three runs.
The bullpen, as Sarris said, is definitely the main concern with the Dodgers, however with Sasaki's improvement and the addition of Emmet Sheehan to the pen as well, their bullpen seems to be on its way up.
The Dodgers square off against the Reds, Tuesday at 6:08 p.m. PT at Dodger Stadium.
