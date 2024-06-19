Dodgers Release Statement Honoring Willie Mays: 'No Finer Rival'
Willie Mays, one of the most legendary baseball players to ever wear a San Francisco Giants jersey, passed away Tuesday at the age of 93.
Mays’ family and the San Francisco Giants jointly announced Tuesday night he had died earlier in the afternoon in the Bay Area.
“My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones,” son Michael Mays said in a statement released by the club. “I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life’s blood.”
The Los Angeles Dodgers released a statement about their Hall of Fame rival.
"The Dodgers pay tribute to the incomparable Willie Mays. From the East Coast to the West Coast, he dazzled baseball fans, leaving behind cherished memories for generations. For the Dodgers, there was no finer rival. We mourn his loss and extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones."
Mays died two days before a game between the Giants and St. Louis Cardinals, Alabama.
“All of Major League Baseball is in mourning today as we are gathered at the very ballpark where a career and a legacy like no other began,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “Willie Mays took his all-around brilliance from the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro American League to the historic Giants franchise. From coast to coast ... Willie inspired generations of players and fans as the game grew and truly earned its place as our National Pastime.”