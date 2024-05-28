Dodgers Release Veteran Who Impressed in Spring Training
The Los Angeles Dodgers have released infielder and 2024 training camp standout Kevin Padlo. According to the team's official transactions page, Padlo was officially granted his release Monday.
Padlo was among the bright spots in spring training, as he was tied for third in home runs with two and slashed .222/.264/.481 with a .845 OPS. The 27-year-old hit more home runs than Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernández in Cactus League play.
Padlo's journey was not without its challenges. After signing a minor league deal with Los Angeles in January, he appeared in 47 games with the Oklahoma City club. His performance was not as stellar as expected, slashing .216/.340/.380 with a .720 OPS, six home runs, 29 RBIs, and 37 hits in 171 at-bats.
Padlo was invited to the Dodgers' major league spring training camp when he signed his minor league deal. In 2023, he was with the Angels organization. The infielder went 1-for-8 at the plate during his brief big league appearance. In his time with the Halos' Triple-A affiliate, he posted a .835 OPS with 13 home runs.
In his three-year big league career, Padlo has played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Angels, and the Dodgers. The righty hitter is a career .111 batter with zero home runs, three RBIs, and a .325 OPS.
The Rockies originally drafted Padlo in the fifth round of the 2014 draft out of Murrieta Valley High School.