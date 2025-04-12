Dodgers Reliever Alex Vesia Makes Life-Changing Announcement
The Los Angeles Dodgers sustained plenty of pitching injuries last year, but one of the few constants was the brilliance of Alex Vesia on the mound.
The southpaw reliever had an ERA of 1.76 last season that carried into an October that allowed no runs during his seven appearances. Winning one's first World Series is quite the accomplishment, especially after the kind of season that he had, but another major milestone has been announced from Vesia, a day after his 29th birthday.
More news: How are Walker Buehler, Gavin Lux and Other Former Dodgers Doing Thus Far in 2025?
Him and his wife, Kayla, are expecting their first child together.
“Baby Vesia coming soon, we are beyond excited for this next chapter!” the Vesias wrote in a caption on their shared Instagram post.
After starting his professional baseball career with the Miami Marlins in 2020, Vesia had a tough time in his five outings finishing the campaign with an 18.69 ERA and an 0-1 record.
Upon being traded to the Dodgers in 2021, Vesia showed just how valuable he had the potential to be with a solid 2.25 ERA showing in 41 appearances that year.
More news: Dodgers Make Under-The-Radar Trade With American League Contender
Things only got better in 2022 for the southpaw as he lowered his ERA to 2.15, had a perfect 5-0 record, and threw a career-high 79 strikeouts to just 24 walks.
The 2023 season was a bit of a down year for Vesia, but his bounce back in 2024 could not come at a better time, given the aforementioned pitching injuries that impacted the eventual World Series champions all season long. He set a new career-high of 87 strikeouts and threw a career-high 66.1 innings.
In October, Vesia took his career-year to another level, especially in his four World Series appearances.
In the Fall Classic, Vesia totaled 2.2 innings pitched, two strikeouts, no earned runs, and allowed just one hit on the way to baseball immortality.
With the support of the Dodgers community, Vesia will now work to excel at his new position in the next chapter of his life: becoming a dad.
More news: Dave Roberts Makes Hilarious Admission About Dodgers Newest Star
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.