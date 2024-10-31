Dodgers Reliever Announces Retirement Right After World Series Win
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Daniel Hudson announces retirement following World Series victory.
Bill Plunkett of the OC Register shared the news via Twitter/X.
Hudson played a vital role for the Dodgers in his four years with the club.
The 37-year-old's first stint with the Dodgers came in 2018. He pitched in 40 games (with one start) and was 3–2 with a 4.11 ERA in 46 innings before missing the last month of the season with an arm injury.
After spending a couple of years with a handful of different ball clubs, Hudson returned on a one-year contract for the 2022 season and stayed with the team for the next two seasons.
In his Dodgers career, Hudson tallied an 11-7 record, with a 3.17 ERA, 124 ERA+, 3.84 FIP, and 1.086 WHIP in four total seasons.
Hudson is now a two-time World Series champion and also was a silver slugger.
The Virginia native finished his career with a 3.74 ERA, a 65-45 record, and 43 saves in 547 games.