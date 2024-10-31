Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Reliever Announces Retirement Right After World Series Win

Ricardo Sandoval

Oct 31, 2024; New York, New York, USA; The Los Angeles Dodgers pose for a picture with the Commissioner’s Trophy after beating the New York Yankees in game four to win the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2024; New York, New York, USA; The Los Angeles Dodgers pose for a picture with the Commissioner’s Trophy after beating the New York Yankees in game four to win the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Daniel Hudson announces retirement following World Series victory.

Bill Plunkett of the OC Register shared the news via Twitter/X.

Hudson played a vital role for the Dodgers in his four years with the club.

The 37-year-old's first stint with the Dodgers came in 2018. He pitched in 40 games (with one start) and was 3–2 with a 4.11 ERA in 46 innings before missing the last month of the season with an arm injury.

After spending a couple of years with a handful of different ball clubs, Hudson returned on a one-year contract for the 2022 season and stayed with the team for the next two seasons.

In his Dodgers career, Hudson tallied an 11-7 record, with a 3.17 ERA, 124 ERA+, 3.84 FIP, and 1.086 WHIP in four total seasons.

Hudson is now a two-time World Series champion and also was a silver slugger.

The Virginia native finished his career with a 3.74 ERA, a 65-45 record, and 43 saves in 547 games.

Published
Ricardo Sandoval
RICARDO SANDOVAL

Ricardo Sandoval | Weekend NewsDesk Manager

Home/News