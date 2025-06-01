Dodgers Reliever Going on Injured List in Shocking Update
The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed a 15th pitcher on the injured list as right-hander Luis Garcia was moved to the IL on Sunday.
Garcia has appeared in 26 contests with a 4.50 ERA this season, allowing 13 runs in 26 innings of work. With the recent news that right-hander Noah Davis had a locker in the clubhouse, this brutal move for Garcia insinuates that the reason Davis was in L.A. was to shelve another arm.
More news: Surprise Dodgers Pitcher Has Locker in Clubhouse Hinting at Roster Move
With 15 injured pitchers on the IL, a similar issue that plagued the Dodgers last season seems to be coming back to haunt them once again. This past offseason was focused on retooling an ailing pitching roster to try and prevent something like this with Garcia being one of those moves.
At 38 years old, Garcia has a demonstrated career as a dependable reliever.
With 13 seasons under his belt, Garcia has built up a career-ERA mark of 4.16 with 554 innings to his name. He first appeared in MLB during the 2013 season with the Philadelphia Phillies.
More news: Dodgers’ Hyeseong Kim Makes Insane MLB History in Win Over Yankees
After six seasons in Philly, Garcia would bounce around, making stops with the Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers, and St. Louis Cardinals for one season each. He spent a pair of seasons with the San Diego Padres from 2022-23 before starting the 2024 campaign back with the Angels.
In the middle of last season, Garcia was traded to the Boston Red Sox at the deadline and finished off the campaign in Boston. He briefly served a stint on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation, but provided four appearances in September, allowing just one run in that span.
As for his current situation on the Dodgers, Garcia will do what he can to get healthy once again and return to an ailing bullpen. L.A. currently has the eighth-highest collective ERA in baseball at 4.11, and are tied for the second-most blown saves in baseball this year with 12.
More news: Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Falls Asleep in Dugout During Blowout vs Yankees
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.