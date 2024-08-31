Dodgers Reliever Hypes Up Bullpen After Massive Win Over Arizona

The Dodgers really walked into Arizona for the first of a 4-game series and walked away with a 10-9 win & Shohei Ohtani becoming the first 43-43 player in MLB history.



Despite Kershaw’s toe and a spooky 9th inning, LA did what they’ve done all year: figure it out & win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NIXQ13Oeu9