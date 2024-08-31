Dodgers Reliever Hypes Up Bullpen After Massive Win Over Arizona
The Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen stepped up on Friday night when starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw exited the game after pitching just one full inning. Kershaw suffered a bone spur in his toe, causing him to come out of the game after giving up three hits and three earned runs to start the game.
With Kershaw out early, seven relievers came in for the Dodgers, helping them earn a 10-9 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Joe Kelly stepped in for Kershaw first, before Alex Vesia, Ryan Brasier, Michael Kopech, Daniel Hudson, Blake Treinen, and Anthony Banda each pitched at least one inning for the Dodgers.
The bullpen was far from perfect. Kelly in particular struggled out of the gate, giving up three hits, two earned runs, and two walks in 1.2 innings, and he was pulled by the Dodgers. The bullpen nearly gave up the win at the end of the game as well.
Banda allowed four earned runs during the bottom of the ninth inning, nearly allowing the Diamondbacks to pull off the comeback. The Dodgers managed to hold off the Diamondbacks from getting a game-tying or game-winning run.
Between Kelly and Banda, Vesia, Brasier, Kopech, Hudson, and Treinen played critical roles in the win as they each held the Diamondbacks scoreless. The Dodgers were not expecting to use that many relievers but saw multiple come in and do their job.
Vesia was pumped after the game with the performance he saw from the bullpen. "We have some absolute dogs in our bullpen, circumstances like this is when it comes out," via Jack Harris.
Kershaw also shouted out the bullpen for coming in. “I put the team in a really tough spot, having the bullpen cover eight innings,” Kershaw said. “But the team did amazing, they battled and grinded. And the bullpen is hanging after today, and I’m disappointed that I was the culprit of that, but they did an unbelievable job.”
The game proved to be a true team effort. Along with the bullpen stepping up, the lineup did as well. First baseman Freddie Freeman returned from injury and hit a critical home run. Eight out of the 10 Dodgers in the lineup recorded at least one hit or one run. Both Freeman and Will Smith finished the game with three RBIs, allowing the Dodgers to outscore and outlast the Diamondbacks.
Still, the bullpen has done their part for the Dodgers all week. With Kershaw leaving early, Yoshinobu Yamamoto making progress in his rehabilitation start, and Tyler Glasnow out, the Dodgers have had to rely on their relievers more than usual.
Both Walker Buehler and Bobby Miller started games this week and each pitched five innings or less, meaning more relievers saw the field over the course of the week. They've done their part, as the Dodgers have won three straight.