Dodgers Reliever Shares Initial Reaction to Joining LA

Since his trade to the Dodgers, Vesia has shown growth and consistency.

In the 2021 offseason, Alex Vesia joined the Dodgers after the team traded Dylan Floro to the Marlins.

The Dodgers reliever was a Miami Marlins draft pick in 2018 in the 17th round with the 507 overall pick. He made his Dodgers debut on May 1, but struggled after allowing four runs to score and posting a 7.27 ERA.

With his ineffective performance, the pitcher was sent down to Oklahoma City at the end of the same month. During his time in OKC, he saw the most growth and was called back up to Los Angeles.

Vesia shared his reaction to the initial Dodgers trade in a recent interview:

There has been substantial development from his 2020 stint as a Dodger to this past season. Vesia recorded a 3-1 record with a significant decrease in his ERA to 2.25 while striking out 54 batters, and allowing ten earned runs throughout his 40 innings pitched and 41 games.

The 26-year-old has earned his role in the bullpen due to a level of confidence that has added so much value to the team. He had a dominant 2022 season, with a 1.12 WHIP and a career-high 79 strikeouts out of the pen with a 5-0 record.

The 2023 season allows more room for Vesia to grow, as one of the best relievers the Dodgers currenlty possess.